Off-Broadway's Perfect Crime to Resume Performances April 17

Perfect Crime is set to join off-Broadway's Blindness and The Office! A Musical Parody in welcoming audiences back to New York. The thriller is scheduled to resume performances beginning on April 17 with an opening night on April 18 at the Theater Center. The opening night date marks the long-running show's 34th anniversary. The production, which will reopen with a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff and numerous safety precautions and policies in place, will be the first to have an Actors Equity Association-approved cast in New York City since theaters shutdown due to the coronavirus last year.

Warren Manzi's funny and fast-paced thriller makes for a great night of whodunit. The play takes place in the home of a wealthy psychiatrist, Margaret Brent, who is accused of murdering her husband. The handsome detective thinks he has it all figured out—but her husband's murder is only the beginning in what may just be the perfect crime.

Directed by Jeffrey Hyatt, Perfect Crime features Catherine Russell, who has performed in the show since its first preview in 1987. The show also features Patrick Ryan Sullivan, David Butler, Charles Geyer and Patrick Robustelli.

Perfect Crime opened at The Courtyard Playhouse in Greenwich Village in 1987. Since then, New York's longest-running play has had runs at Second Stage, The Forty Seventh Street Theater, Intar, The Harold Clurman Theater, Theatre Four and The Duffy Theatre. The show has been playing at The Theater Center since 2005.

Perfect Crime's show schedule will include Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 8PM ET, Saturdays at 2 and 8PM ET and Sundays at 3 and 7:30PM ET.