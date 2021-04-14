Come From Away to Return to the West End in July

London audiences will be welcomed back to the rock this summer! The Olivier-winning musical Come From Away has announced it will return to the West End's Phoenix Theatre beginning July 22. A concert staging of the musical was set to begin this past February, but ultimately did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been too long since we were able to welcome people to ‘The Rock,’ and we’ve really missed our audiences,” said producers John Brant and Joseph Smith in a statement. “The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times. Theater is integral to the vibrancy of the U.K.’s creative sector, and we look forward to being part of welcoming people back to London’s West End.”

After opening in London in February 2019, Come From Away went on to win four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The cast that was seen in Come From Away prior to the theater shutdown caused by COVID-19 is set to return. Alice Fearn will lead the company as Beverley Bass alongside Jenna Boyd, James Doherty, Mary Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Kate Graham, Alasdair Harvey, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo and Cat Simmons.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar,and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

As previously announced, the Broadway production will be filmed and is scheduled to be released this September.