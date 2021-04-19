Sutton Foster on the Final Season of Younger, Her Broadway Return & More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes a catch-up between Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Sutton Foster. The two-time Tony winner can now be seen on Paramount+ in the seventh and final season of Younger. "I feel like so much of my life has been parallel with Liza," Foster said. "It's been this really interesting journey that I've been on with this character."

The Music Man, which is scheduled to begin performances in December, will mark Foster's first Broadway bow since before the hit Darren Star series took off. She revealed that she and co-star Hugh Jackman have already rehearsed for the revival. "We had about two weeks of rehearsal in September with masks and separate tables," she said. "It was just the two of us and even being in a room again and creating was so exciting."

Foster is also eager to be part of an audience again once theaters open again. "I miss it so much. It's part of why I love living in New York City. It's who I am." Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.