Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Catch Up with Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 14, 2021
Sutton Foster on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on April 18 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Ariana DeBose

Sutton Foster

Mandy Gonzalez

Christopher Jackson

Arielle Jacobs

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr.
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jagged Little Pill Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley & Charlie Murphy Expecting First Child
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens in New York's Theater District with Words from Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
  3. Broadway & Sopranos Star Joseph Siravo Dead at 66
Back to Top