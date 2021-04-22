Alinta Chidzey & Des Flanagan to Lead Moulin Rouge! in Australia

Raise your glass! As previously reported, Moulin Rouge! is heading to Melbourne, Australia's Regent Theatre beginning on August 13. Alinta Chidzey will star as Satine opposite Des Flanagan as Christian.

The Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! will also feature Simon Burke AO as Harold Zidler, Andrew Cook as The Duke, Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago, Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Elenoa Rokobaro as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

The company will also include Fabian Andrés, Amy Berrisford, Devon Braithwaite, James Bryers, Anica Calida, Kahlia Davis, Rodney Dobson, Joseph Donovan, Jarrod Draper, Bayley John Edmends, Brittany Ford, Chaska Halliday, Scout Hook, Graeme Isaako, Keian Langdon, Bree Langridge, David Ouch, Sam Parkes, Clay Roberts, Emma Russell, Maxwell Simon, Kara Sims, David Sirianni and Patrice Tipoki.

“After a rigorous and often exhilarating few months, we are privileged to bring you this group of immensely talented performers who we believe embody the bohemian values of this production: Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love,” said Global Creatures CEO and Moulin Rouge! producer Carmen Pavlovic.

Moulin Rouge! is based on the 2001 major motion picture by Baz Luhrmann. Set in the Montmartre section of Paris at the turn of the century, Moulin Rouge! follows a lovesick writer, Christian, and an entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters. As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score features popular music of the past 50 years.

Moulin Rouge! features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Prior to the Broadway shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moulin Rouge! was playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it opened on July 25, 2019. The show garnered 14 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. A national tour as well as productions in Japan and London are also in the works.