Moulin Rouge! Shifts Launch of National Tour to Chicago in 2022

Moulin Rouge! has announced a new schedule for its previously announced national touring production. Originally set to launch at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre in November 2020, the Tony-nominated musical will now open at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Performances are set to begin on February 26, 2022 with opening night scheduled for March 11, 2022. Exact dates, cities and casting for the rescheduled Moulin Rouge! tour will be announced at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! opened at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25, 2019. The production won the 2020 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and received 10 Outer Critics Circle Award Honors, including New Broadway Musical. It is nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (makeup design).