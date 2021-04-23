Ryan Murphy's Halston, Starring Ewan McGregor, Krysta Rodriguez & More, Sets Netflix Release Date

Halston, the Ryan Murphy-produced series that stars Ewan McGregor as the famed fashion designer, will arrive on Netflix on May 14. As previously announced, Broadway's Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza Minnelli.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

(Photo: Netflix)

A slew of other stage stars appear in the limited series. David Pittu plays fashion illustrator Joe Eula and Sullivan Jones takes on the role of Halston's lover Ed Aust. The cast also includes Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti and Gianfranco Rodriguez as window dresser Victor Hugo.

McGregor was last seen on Broadway in The Real Thing in 2014, Rodriguez was in both the original production and the revival of Spring Awakening on Broadway, Pittu, a two-time Tony nominee, was last seen on Broadway in The Front Page. Jones made his Broadway debut in the 2020 Tony-nominated hit Slave Play.