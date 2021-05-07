Odds & Ends: Austin Scott Joins Cast of Tyler Perry's A Jazzman’s Blues & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Austin Scott to Appear in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman’s Blues

Girl from the North Country star Austin Scott is set to appear in Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Written and directed by Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama in the deep South. Scott joins the previously announced Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Amirah Vann, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold will also appear in the film. A Jazzman’s Blues is currently set for a 2022 release.

Les Dennis Joins the Cast of Hairspray in the West End

Les Dennis will play Wilbur Turnblad in the upcoming West End revival of Hairspray. He previously played the role in a touring production. Dennis replaces the previously announced Paul Merton. He joins a cast that includes Michael Ball, who is reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad, Lizzie Bea in the starring role of Tracy, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. Hairspray will play the London Coliseum beginning on June 21.

The Broadway League Hires Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Gennean Scott has been appointed the first Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the Broadway League. Scott was chosen after an extensive nationwide search conducted by Arts Consulting Group and will begin the role officially on July 6. “We are so thrilled to have Gennean join the Broadway League," said Charlotte. St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "With 20 years of experience and a lifelong passion for the arts, she will be a crucial member of the team as Broadway returns and we keep doing the work to achieve equity and inclusion and creating a workforce that reflects our communities and our country." Scott was most recently Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts, where she led and created EDI initiatives and programs.

Stars Announced for Romeo and Juliet at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London

Casting has been announced for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Joel MacCormack will play Romeo and Isabel Adomakoh Young will play Juliet in the production directed by Kimberley Sykes. Romeo and Juliet is set to open the 2021 season on June 17 and run through July 24.