Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hairspray Revival, Starring Olivier Winner Michael Ball, to Play the West End in June

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 19, 2021
Michael Ball
(Photo provided by Storyhouse PR)

You can't stop the beat! The previously announced revival of Hairspray has a new start date. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will now begin performances on June 22 at the London Coliseum. 

As previously announced, original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will reunite for the revival, which is headlined by Michael Ball, who is reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad. Ball will be joined by Lizzie Bea in the starring role of Tracy along with comedian Paul Merton as Wilbur. The cast also includes Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

"Thanks so much for waiting for Hairspray to return to the West End. It’s been a long time coming, and we know it’s been a difficult year for everyone, but the end is finally in sight," the show's producers said in a statement on the show's website. "The first four weeks of performances are planned to play with social distancing at reduced capacity."

Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The musical debuted on Broadway in 2002 and went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It first opened in London in 2007.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. It Won't Be Long Now! Two New In the Heights Movie Trailers Have Arrived
  2. Because He Can, Can, Can! Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Says He Could Do the Show Tomorrow
  3. You Oughta Know: The Jagged Little Pill Cast Album Just Won A 2021 Grammy Award
Back to Top