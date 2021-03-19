Hairspray Revival, Starring Olivier Winner Michael Ball, to Play the West End in June

You can't stop the beat! The previously announced revival of Hairspray has a new start date. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will now begin performances on June 22 at the London Coliseum.

As previously announced, original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will reunite for the revival, which is headlined by Michael Ball, who is reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad. Ball will be joined by Lizzie Bea in the starring role of Tracy along with comedian Paul Merton as Wilbur. The cast also includes Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

"Thanks so much for waiting for Hairspray to return to the West End. It’s been a long time coming, and we know it’s been a difficult year for everyone, but the end is finally in sight," the show's producers said in a statement on the show's website. "The first four weeks of performances are planned to play with social distancing at reduced capacity."

Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The musical debuted on Broadway in 2002 and went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It first opened in London in 2007.