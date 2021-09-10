 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe to Take Over Title Role in Tina; Adrienne Warren Sets Final Performance Date

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 10, 2021
Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner in the London production of "Tina"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will be taking on the title role in Tina on Broadway beginning November 2. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, who originated the role on Broadway and the West End, has announced a final performance date of October 31. As previously announced, Tina will resume Broadway performances on October 8.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It is currently nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Obi-Melekwe previously served as an alternate for the role of Tina Turner on Broadway and took over the role full time in the West End produdction. Her other stage credits include Alice By Heart and Half Time.

She joins a cast that includes 2020 Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna. 

View Comments

Related Shows

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

from $79.00

Star Files

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. See Tony Winner Idina Menzel Belt Out 'Dream Girl' from Cinderella
  3. Watch Sara Bareilles, Amanda Kloots & the Cast of Waitress Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'
Back to Top