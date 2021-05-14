Be More Chill Gets Limited West End Run this Summer

Be More Chill will have a limited run at the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre beginning on June 30. The musical by Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis had its U.K. premiere at London's The Other Palace Theatre in 2020.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

The original London cast will reprise their performances. The production will star Scott Folan as Jeremy Heere with Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula and Stewart Clarke as The Squip. They will be joined by Eloise Davies, Christopher Fry, James Hameed, Gabriel Hinchliffe, Renée Lamb, Eve Norris, Millie O’Connell and Miles Paloma.

The original Broadway creative team will reunite for the West End production. Stephen Brackett will direct and Chase Brock choreographs. The show features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery and projection design by Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, and music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall. Gavin Mitford serves as associate director for the London production, with U.K. casting by Will Burton.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. As previously announced, a movie adaptation is in the works.