Be More Chill Will Transfer to London

Will Roland with the cast of "Be More Chill" (Photo: Maria Baranova)

Be More Chill is heading across the pond! The fan-favorite musical by Joe Tracz and 2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis will make its U.K. premiere playing at London's The Other Palace Theatre in 2020 with performances set to begin on February 12, prior to opening night on February 18.

Be More Chill played its final Broadway performance on August 11 at the Lyceum Theatre after 30 previews and 177 regular performances.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip". Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

The Broadway cast included vlogger and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner George Salazar, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners Will Roland and Stephanie Hsu along with Jason Tam, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Tiffany Mann and Britton Smith.

London casting will be announced at a later date.

Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis, with direction by Stephen Brackett, choreography by Chase Brock and musical direction by Emily Marshall.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King are executive producers for the U.K. production of Be More Chill

Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. As previously announced, a movie adaptation is in the works.