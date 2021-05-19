Sponsored
Catch Up With Tony Winners Renée Elise Goldsberry, Patti LuPone & More on Broadway Profiles

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 19, 2021
Renée Elise Goldsberry on "Broadway Profiles"

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
