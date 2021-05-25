 Skip to main content
No Day But Today! Get Inside the Rent Tour on the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 25, 2021

The latest edition of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series, a special digital-only series that features nationally touring theatrical productions, has arrived. The episode, which takes a look at the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, premieres on BroadwayProfiles.com on May 25. Last month's installment took a deep dive into the national tour of Mean Girls.

In this episode, Shafiq Hicks discusses playing the role of Tom Collins and what it means to be part of a musical that paved the way for shows to address social issues. Plus, original choreographer Marlies Yearby and tour director Evan Ensign describe why audiences should experience this groundbreaking musical—again or for the very first time—during its 25th anniversary tour.

Enjoy the newest episode of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight series below, and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program.

 
