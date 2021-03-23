Meet the Plastics! Get Inside the Mean Girls Tour on the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight

The latest edition of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series, a special digital-only series that features nationally touring theatrical productions, has arrived. The episode, which takes a look at Mean Girls, premieres on BroadwayProfiles.com on March 23. Last month's installment took a deep dive into the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud.

In this episode, Mean Girls' writer Tina Fey, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw and national tour star (and vlogger) Mariah Rose Faith discuss the production. Plus, hear a bit of "I'd Rather Be Me" sung by Mary Kate Morrissey, who plays Janis.

Enjoy the newest episode of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight series below, and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program.