Watch the First Music Video from Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo's Debut Solo Album

The Color Purple Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is set to release her debut solo album on September 17 via Verve. Entitled Ch. 1 vs. 1, the album will include 12 tracks.

Erivo dropped the first single "The Good" on June 4 along with a music video, directed by Mollie Mills. “I wanted to normalize seeing Black women in a relationship on screen, because often it’s really fetishistic,” Erivo said of “The Good” music video in a statement.

Erivo, a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner for her turn as Celie in The Color Purple, garnered Oscar nominations for starring in Harriet and for Best Original Song for "Stand Up." She can be seen in the The Outsider miniseries and as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.

In addition to this album, Erivo has many projects in the works. As previously reported, she is set to star in and produce a biopic based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, a 19th-century African princess "gifted" to Queen Victoria. Her children's book Remember to Dream, Ebere will be published by Hachette Book Group and be available on September 28. She has been tapped to star alongside Nicole Kidman in Apple's new series from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. She will also play the Blue Fairy in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio and is the star of the upcoming movie musical Talent Show.

Check out "The Good" music video below!