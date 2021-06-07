Frankie Valli Confirms New Jersey Boys Film Will Star Nick Jonas

Music legend Frankie Valli is sharing some good news! The previously reported filmed Jersey Boys project, starring Nick Jonas as Valli, is on. Valli was a guest on The Today Show and confirmed the project by saying, "[Jersey Boys] is being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, and I'm really excited about that."

Previously stated as being a "streaming production," this new Jersey Boys project is being kept under wraps but Valli revealed that he spoke to Jonas about it and that film will be shot in Cleveland. A big screen version of the musical, featuring Tony-winning original star John Lloyd Young, was directed by Clint Eastwood and released in 2014.

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of the Four Seasons—the rise, the tough times and personal clashes and the ultimate triumph of a group of blue-collar boys who formed a singing group and reached the heights of rock 'n' roll stardom. Far from a mere tribute concert (though it does include numbers from the popular Four Seasons songbook), Jersey Boys gets to the heart of the relationships at the center of the group—with a special focus on frontman Frankie Valli, the small kid with the big falsetto.

With music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It played for over 10 years on Broadway, becoming the twelfth longest-running Broadway show in history. At the time of the Broadway shutdown, the show was playing off-Broadway at New World Stages and is set to return on November 15.

More information, including a production timeline and additional casting, to be announced.