Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Slew of Stars Celebrate Broadway's Return

Ahead of the In the Heights film release on June 11, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a medley celebrating the return of Broadway with a tribute that included shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, Hamilton and more. A slew of stage and screen stars also participated in the performance, including Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad and Jimmy Smits. Enjoy the burst of Broadway joy below!