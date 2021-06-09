 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Olga Merediz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Kristin Chenoweth, Phylicia Rashad & Jimmy Smits
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Slew of Stars Celebrate Broadway's Return

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 9, 2021

Ahead of the In the Heights film release on June 11, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a medley celebrating the return of Broadway with a tribute that included shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, Hamilton and more. A slew of stage and screen stars also participated in the performance, including Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad and Jimmy Smits. Enjoy the burst of Broadway joy below!

View Comments

Star Files

Laura Benanti

Kristin Chenoweth

Christopher Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Frankie Valli Confirms New Jersey Boys Film Will Star Nick Jonas
  2. Born to Run Again! Bruce Springsteen Returns with Springsteen on Broadway This Summer
  3. Pre-Broadway Dates Set for 1776, Idina Menzel to Star in Wild & More A.R.T. Season Updates
Back to Top