The Last Five Years Extends and Changes West End Venue

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in "The Last Five Years" at Southwark Playhouse (Photo: Pamela Raith)

As previously reported, the Southwark Playhouse production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years is getting a West End transfer. Instead of the Vaudeville Theatre, the show will now play at the Garrick Theatre. Scheduled to begin performances on September 17 with opening night set for September 23, the show has already been extended and will run through October 17. Jonathan O’Boyle will direct stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson, who will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie.

The Southwark Playhouse actor-musician production of The Last Five Years first played to audiences in March 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed down theaters, the filmed staged production was available to stream in November 2020. It was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won for Best Director and Best Musical Production. Higginson was also nominated for a Stage Debut Award.

Lynch made her West End debut in Sweeney Todd. Her other stage credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Sunset Boulevard, and The Light in The Piazza starring Renée Fleming at the Royal Festival Hall.

This will mark Higginson’s West End debut. His previous stage credits include The Haystack, Maggie & Ted, Napoleon Blown Apart andThe Assassination of Marcus Garvey. He has been seen in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

The creative team includes choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Leo Munby serves as musical director.