Catch Up with Eric Petersen, Keenan Scott II & More on Broadway Profiles

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 30, 2021
Tamsen Fadal & Eric Petersen on "Broadway Profiles"

Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 4 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Host Tamsen Fadal chats with Broadway's Eric Petersen about Kevin Can F*** Himself, the new TV show on which he appears alongside Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy.
  • Get a peek at Hugh Jackman as he rehearses for his leading role in The Music Man.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Keenan Scott II about his play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and its unexpected journey to Broadway.
  • Watch the Avett Brothers perform the title song from their Broadway-bound musical, Swept Away.
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens catches up with Flying Over Sunset’s all-star creative team, including James Lapine, Michael Korie and Tom Kitt, to talk about the new musical.
  • The Lion King starAdrienne Walker takes Broadway Profiles backstage for her transformation into the character Nala.
  • Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper gives us the scoop on David Byrne’s American Utopia, which is returning to Broadway on September 17 and being recognized with a Special Tony Award.
  • Eddie Shapiro shares details about his new book A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
