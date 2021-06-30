Catch Up with Eric Petersen, Keenan Scott II & More on Broadway Profiles

Tamsen Fadal & Eric Petersen on "Broadway Profiles"
Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 4 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal chats with Broadway's Eric Petersen about Kevin Can F*** Himself, the new TV show on which he appears alongside Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy.
- Get a peek at Hugh Jackman as he rehearses for his leading role in The Music Man.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Keenan Scott II about his play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and its unexpected journey to Broadway.
- Watch the Avett Brothers perform the title song from their Broadway-bound musical, Swept Away.
- Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens catches up with Flying Over Sunset’s all-star creative team, including James Lapine, Michael Korie and Tom Kitt, to talk about the new musical.
- The Lion King starAdrienne Walker takes Broadway Profiles backstage for her transformation into the character Nala.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper gives us the scoop on David Byrne’s American Utopia, which is returning to Broadway on September 17 and being recognized with a Special Tony Award.
- Eddie Shapiro shares details about his new book A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!