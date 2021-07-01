Mean Girls Co-Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Are Engaged

Mean Girls co-stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who originated the roles of Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the musical comedy, announced their engagement on July 1. The couple posted the news on Instagram.

Selig proposed to Henningsen during a vacation to Hawaii.

Selig made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and dropped the solo album Careful Days in March. A Broadway.com vlogger during her time in Mean Girls, Henningsen won the title of the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year and received a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Breakthrough Performance. In addition to Mean Girls, she also played Fantine in the most recent revival of Les Misérables on Broadway. She was set to return to the stage in Flying Over Sunset prior to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the production. Casting for that production, returning to the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 4, will be announced later.