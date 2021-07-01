 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch All of Broadway Inspirational Voices' Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River Right Here

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 1, 2021
Founding Artistic Direct Michael McElroy, Incoming Artistic Director Allen René Louis and the Broadway Inspirational Voices
(Photo: Rebecca J Michelson)

The Broadway Inspirational Voices' special concert Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home. As previously announced, the concert, which took place on June 19 and 20 at Little Island, premiered on Broadway.com's YouTube channel on June 30. Featuring the Tony-winning choir, including outgoing founding director Michael McElroy, Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Norm Lewis, Garen Scribner, Lloyd Boyd and more, Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River is in celebration of McElroy as he prepares to pass the baton to Allen René Louis. Watch the full concert below, and donate to Broadway Inspirational Voices here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Myles Frost to Moonwalk into His Broadway Debut in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical
  3. Wish Granted! Watch the Trailer for Movie Musical Cinderella, Starring Camila Cabello
Back to Top