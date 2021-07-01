Watch All of Broadway Inspirational Voices' Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River Right Here

The Broadway Inspirational Voices' special concert Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home. As previously announced, the concert, which took place on June 19 and 20 at Little Island, premiered on Broadway.com's YouTube channel on June 30. Featuring the Tony-winning choir, including outgoing founding director Michael McElroy, Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Norm Lewis, Garen Scribner, Lloyd Boyd and more, Broadway Our Way LIVE: On An Island in the River is in celebration of McElroy as he prepares to pass the baton to Allen René Louis. Watch the full concert below, and donate to Broadway Inspirational Voices here.