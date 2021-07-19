Company's Matt Doyle on the Show's Broadway Return, Why He Stans Patti LuPone & More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Company's Matt Doyle. A veteran of hits like The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening and more, Doyle told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about how eager he is to return to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Marianne Elliott-helmed revival had been days away from opening prior to the Broadway shutdown. "It's so surreal after all of the trauma that we've all collectively been through," he said of the show's return, now scheduled for November 15. "We always said, 'Company is the perfect musical to bring Broadway back. It's about New York City, and it's about being alive—not alone."

Doyle sung the praises of co-stars Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone. "Our lead character, Bobbie is no longer a bachelor but a bachelorette played by the glorious Katrina Lenk, who is stunning in this show. It really is amazing how just swapping the gender of the character completely modernizes everything and brings it into a contemporary setting. All of a sudden, it just works and no text had to be changed. It's just flipping the script in the simplest of ways and having just this profound effect on the actual piece itself," he said. "I'm the biggest Patti LuPone stan, as the kids say. I love her so much. My favorite thing about Patti is that she is an ensemble member first. She really is about the work first."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.