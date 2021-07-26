Odds & Ends: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie Musical to Open Outfest

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie to Open LGBTQ+ Film Festival

The film version of the West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which will be released on Amazon Prime on September 17, will serve as the opening night feature for the 39th annual Outfest in Los Angeles on August 13. The movie will get an outdoor screening at that time. Director Jonathan Butterell, who helmed the West End production, as well as stars Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Bianca del Rio will appear at the screening. Head here to learn more about the LGBTQ+ festival, which runs through August 22, and check out the movie's trailer below.

The Theatre Leadership Project Announces Company Management Program

The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP), a nonprofit aimed at providing resources to programs that seek to diversify commercial theater leadership, has launched its latest endeavor. Its new Company Management Program will offer fellowships featuring supplemental opportunities for continued learning and mentorship to up to five employed BIPOC company managers and assistant company managers already working on Broadway shows as New York’s theater industry reopens. This latest initiative adds to the three-year fellowship programs TTLP announced in April to train, mentor and place the next generation of Black producers, general managers, company managers and stage managers in commercial theater management or production. Applications will be available beginning on August 2 and will be accepted on a rolling basis. Those interested should email info@ttlp.org with the subject line "Company Management Program” to receive an application.

Adam Pascal to Perform and Shares Stories in Intimate Show

Adam Pascal', whose Broadway resume includes Rent, Aida, Memphis and more, will present Adam Pascal…So Far, an intimate acoustic performance that will take the audience through his career, on August 17 at 9PM ET. Throughout the 75-minute performance, which will stream on Stellar, Pascal will sit down with longtime friend Jarrod Emmick. VIP tickets for the virtual evening include access to Adam Pascal…So Far on demand as well as a pre-show chatroom with Pascal.