Cast Complete for Bedlam's World Premiere of Persuasion

Casting has been revealed for the innovative theater company Bedlam's previously announced world premiere of Sarah Rose Kearns' adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Eric Tucker will direct the production, which is set to begin on September 11 ahead of an opening night on September 21 at the Connelly Theater.

The cast will include Kearns, Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Randolph Curtis Rand, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Claire Hsu, Annabel Capper and Yonatan Gebeyehu.

Jane Austen's last and most romantic novel, Persuasion first appeared in print in 1818 and is a meditation on love and loss and what is constant in a changing world. It takes place in the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, when a shy English spinster seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before.

Persuasion is choreographed by Susannah Millonzi with set design by John McDermott, light design by Les Dickert, costume design by Charlotte Palmer Lane and sound design by Jane Shaw.