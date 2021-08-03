 Skip to main content
Watch Sara Bareilles Talk About Why the Return of Waitress Gives Her Goosebumps

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 3, 2021
Sara Bareilles in "Waitress" on Broadway
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Order up! The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features Waitress creator and incoming star Sara Bareilles. "The Broadway community is the heartbeat of New York City," she said of the reopening. "I'm not the first to say it. I am echoing sentiments of people all over the world who feel like the pulse of this city is born in and out of this 10-block radius."

Sara Bareilles (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Bareilles spoke about the decision to bring the musical to the Barrymore Theatre beginning on September 2. "When we talked about bringing Waitress back, the idea of being a part of the first night of shows back on Broadway—it gave me goosebumps, this opportunity to stand on stage and to feel the return, especially for my castmates and musicians and crew members and house staff and people who have been waiting to get the green light to go back to work," she said. "We're thrilled to say that the diner will get one more run on Broadway."

Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

