The Lion King National Tour Announces Cast and Return Date

The blockbuster North American touring production of Disney's The Lion King will return to the road this fall. The show will begin performances on October 1 in Cleveland at Playhouse Square. Complete casting has been announced for the production, which will star Darian Sanders returning in the role of Simba.

Darian Sanders (Photo courtesy of Disney)

In addition to Sanders, the cast will include Spencer Plachy as Scar, Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa, Nick Cordileone as Timon, Jürgen Hooper as Zazu, Ben Lipitz as Pumbaa, Kayla Cyphers as Nala, Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi, Robbie Swift as Ed, Charlie Kahler as Young Simba and Kalandra Rhodes as Young Nala. Joining these returning stars is Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki. Since 2002, Dlamini has played the role in multiple worldwide productions of The Lion King, including the North American tour and mostly recently in London’s West End.

The Lion King national tour also features Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Sandy Alvarez, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr., TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Jamal Lee Harris, Alia Kache, Gabisile Manana, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Marq Moss, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Kevin Petite, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Maurica Roland, Christopher Sams, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas and Shacura Wade.

A lively stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film, The Lion King is the story of Simba, a young lion prince born into the royal family, who idolizes his kingly father, Mufasa, while youthfully shirking the responsibility his position in life requires. When an unthinkable tragedy, orchestrated by Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, takes his father’s life, Simba flees the Pride Lands, leaving his loss and the life he knew behind. Simba starts anew, but eventually, the weight of responsibility comes to find the adult prince, and Simba must take on a formidable enemy and fulfill his destiny to be king.

As previously reported, Disney's smash hit The Lion King will welcome back Broadway audiences to the Minskoff Theatre on September 14.