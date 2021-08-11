Dates Set for Plays by Annie Baker, Dominique Morisseau, Anna Deavere Smith & More at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre has confirmed productions and dates for its 2021–2022 season.

The season will begin on October 5 with the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker’s Infinite Life, which she will also direct. This marks her third and final world premiere production as a Residency 5 playwright at Signature Theatre and tackles persistent pain and desire.

Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, which was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, will play from October 12 through November 14. Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is directed by Taibi Magar and brings five performers into its dissonant chorus—a bold ensemble vision of a work that was first performed solo by Smith in 1993. Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is equal parts meticulously researched reportage and stirring cry for reform following the acquittal of police officers in Rodney King’s police brutality case that led to riots in 1992.

The New York premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Confederates, directed by Stori Ayers, will play beginning February 22, 2022. Confederates leaps through time to trace the identities of two Black American women and explore the reins that racial and gender bias still hold on American educational systems today. As previously announced, Morisseau will also be represented on Broadway with both the return of Ain't Too Proud and her new play Skeleton Crew.

The season ends with the world premiere production of A Case for the Existence of God playing from April 12 through May 15, 2022. Written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by David Cromer, the play is set almost entirely within a cubicle in southern Idaho and explores what character and setting can reveal about one another.

The previously announced prodution of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Grass has been postponed.