Jon Robyns to Lead Les Misérables in the West End; Full Cast Announced

We now know who is going to be at the barricade! Casting has been announced for the upcoming West End production of Les Misérables, which is beginning performances at the Sondheim Theatre on September 25. This marks the return of the fully staged production of the long-running musical, which went on hiatus for renovations and was replaced with Les Misérables -The Staged Concert.

Leading the company is Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Harry Apps as Marius, who all return to their roles. They are joined by new cast members Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and Sha Dessi as Eponine.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Jessie Hart, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, Phoebe Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

“After 18 long months of unprecedented shutdown of the commercial theater, it is thrilling to see the West End reopen with all its major productions and safely welcome back audiences who have been so supportive to our industry," said producer Cameron Mackintosh in a statement. "The staged concert of Les Misérables has been uniquely able to keep the large scale theatrical flag flying on Shaftesbury Avenue, clocking up a record-breaking 250-performance run. Many of the wonderful artists in the concert were drawn from both the acclaimed new West End and national touring productions which had opened just before the pandemic closed them down, playing to full houses. Spectacular though the staged concert (which will embark on a world tour in 2024) is, the fully staged new production of Les Misérables has become an international sell out sensation all over again, continuing to bring audiences to their feet as the longest-running musical in the world."

Mackintosh’s production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor.