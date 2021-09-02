Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal to Lead Return of The Band's Visit National Tour

The national touring production of the Tony-winning The Band's Visit is set to resume performances on October 5 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina before heading out on a 25-city tour across the country. Israeli film star Sasson Gabay will play Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film and reprised on both Broadway and the national tour, when it first began in June 2019. Broadway's Janet Dacal returns as Dina, a role she played when she joined the touring production in January 2020.

Gabay received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Israeli cinema at the Israeli Film Festival. He is one of the most respected actors in Israeli film with work spanning five decades, including some of Israel's most popular and critically acclaimed films as well as international hits such as Rambo III, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, Delta Force One: The Lost Patrol and The Band's Visit.

Dacal made her Broadway debut in 2005's Good Vibrations. She created the role of beauty salon worker Carla in the 2007 off-Broadway musical In the Heights. Dacal reprised the role for the musical's 2008 Broadway transfer. She also starred as Alice on Broadway in 2011's Wonderland.

The cast also features Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna and James Rana as Simon along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks and Hannah Shankman.

The Band's Visit tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony winner David Cromer.