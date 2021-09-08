Catch Lea Michele, Kandi Burruss & More on the Newest Episode of The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles, airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on September 12 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Get an inside look at the Broadway returns of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown and the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress.

Multi-talented Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite and Broadway alum Kandi Burruss speaks with host Tamsen Fadal outside the Golden Theatre about producing Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets up with Glee and Broadway vet Lea Michele at her old Spring Awakening stomping ground—a.k.a. the Eugene O’Neill Theatre—to talk all things theater.

The Broadway hit Come From Away is coming to small screens. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper chats with the cast about the film, which arrives on Apple TV+ September 10.

Take a look at the This Is Broadway campaign, voiced by Oprah Winfrey.

Enter the rehearsal room with the Broadway company of Aladdin on their first day back together ahead of the show’s official return on September 28.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!