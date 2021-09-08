Rejoicify! Wicked National Tour Celebrates Successful First Stop

Thank goodness! The national touring production of Wicked, which was the first touring production to resume performances since the shutdown, is celebrating a successful 40-performance run at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The five-week engagement was seen by over 120,000 audience members and provided employment to over 230 local Texans. This run of Wicked also brought in more revenue compared to its run in 2016.

"We are so proud of the reaction Dallas audiences had to this blockbuster engagement of Wicked and especially their willingness to adhere to our mandatory mask policy," said DSM President Ken Novice. "We are equally thrilled to bring our full-time staff back, and to be able to put to work more than 230 part-time event workers."

The touring cast is led by Talia Suskauer as Elphaba and Allison Bailey as Glinda with Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero and DJ Plunkett as Boq.

The high-flying musical is now playing at Ovens Auditorium in North Carolina as it continues on its multi-city tour. As previously announced, the Broadway production of Wicked will resume performances at the Gershwin Theatre on September 14.