Tony Nominee Celia Rose Gooding to Take on Star Trek Role of Nyota Uhura in New Prequel Series

Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding is taking on the groundbreaking role of Star Trek's Nyota Uhura in the new prequel series. As previously announced, Gooding will appear in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series that follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike. The announcement that Gooding would be taking on the role of Uhura came on September 8, which is known as Star Trek Day. The series will premiere on Paramount+ with a release date to be announced.

Originated by Nichelle Nichols in the original 1966 TV series, Nyota Uhura is one of the first Black characters to be portrayed in a non-menial role on an American television series. Nichols reprised the role for the first six Star Trek feature films. In 2009, Zoe Saldana stepped into the role for J.J. Abrams' alternate timeline movies.

Tony-nominated and Grammy-winning for her performance as Frankie in Jagged Little Pill, Gooding was a finalist for the 2020 Clive Barnes Awards and took home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical at Broadway Black’s Inaugural Antonyo Awards. Broadway.com named her one of the top five best Broadway debuts of the season. As previously reported, Jagged Little Pill will resume Broadway performances on October 21.

Watch the cast announcement below!