See Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford, Wayne Brady, Amanda Kloots & More Sing Out Their Feelings

by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 9, 2021
Annaleigh Ashford
(Photo: CBS)

Annaleigh Ashford wants to get you in your feelings! The Tony winner takes center stage in this fresh new musical commercial highlighting CBS' upcoming fall schedule, including the second season of the Ashford-led comedy B Positive. Ashford is joined by a slew of familiar faces who sing and dance their way across the screen, including Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Iain Armitage and Annie Potts (Young Sheldon), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal) and Amanda Kloots (The Talk). This new video features music composition by Broadway's Adam Wachter (War Paint) and choregraphy by Beetlejuice's Connor Gallagher. Check it out below!

