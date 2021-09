Broadway stars Kelli O'Hara and Christopher Jackson performed powerful tributes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. O'Hara and Jackson took to the stage at New York City's 9/11 memorial and offered up their talent in honor of the tragedy that will never be forgotten. O'Hara, a Tony winner for The King and I, sang a stunning rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel, while Jackson echoed the sentiment with his original song "Never Alone." Check out both below!