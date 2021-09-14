The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss on Producing Thoughts of a Colored Man

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss made her Broadway debut as Chicago's Mama Morton in 2018, and now she's on the producing team for Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. Burruss spoke to The Broadway Show's host Tamsen Fadal outside of the Golden Theatre, where the play will begin performances on October 1 and officially open on October 31.

"It's an amazing feeling," she said of seeing the marquee in person. "I grew up wanting to be a part of Broadway. I was able to be a part of Chicago. When you are the producer, you're able to help other people live out their dreams—lots of people. That's something that I find to be very special."

Fadal asked Burruss about Real Housewives and how she evaluates newbies on the show: "For me, I'm watching to see how they are going to act. Is she going to be doing the most? Some girls come on, they try to do the most because they want the most attention. Some people actually come on, and it seems like they're purposely trying to get at you, because they're trying to make a name for themselves. Some people seem like they're just being genuine and being cool. So, I always try to just sit back and figure out which one they are going to be."

