Amy Adams to Star in The Glass Menagerie in London

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams will make her West End debut in a revival of Tennessee Williams' memory play The Glass Menagerie, according to The Guardian. Adams will play St. Louis matriarch Amanda Wingfield in the production, directed by Jeremy Herrin. It will begin performances at London's Duke of York’s Theatre in London on May 23, 2022.

Paul Hilton (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Paul Hilton, who is a current Tony nominee for The Inheritance, and Tom Glynn-Carney, who appeared on Broadway in The Ferryman, will split the role of Amanda’s son, Tom, the narrator of the play. The two actors will portray the character at different stages in his life. Lizzie Annis will play Amanda's daughter, Laura. Victor Alli completes the cast as the Gentleman Caller.

Adamshas received six Oscar nominations for her performances in Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle and Vice. She appeared in Public Theater's revival of Into the Woods as the Baker's Wife in 2012 at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park. She can be seen in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen when it hits theaters on September 24,

The Glass Menagerie was first performed in Chicago in 1944 and on Broadway in 1945 with Laurette Taylor as Amanda. The production will be the first show staged by Herrin’s new entertainment company, Second Half Productions.