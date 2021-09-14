Manu Narayan Joins the Cast of Broadway's Company

Broadway alum Manu Narayan has joined the cast of the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company. He will play the role of Theo, originally played by Kyle Dean Massey, who has chosen to not return to the production. As previously reported, the new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical will now begin performances at the Jacobs Theatre on November 15 and officially open on December 9.

Narayan joins a cast that includes Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte as PJ and Rashidra Scott as Susan. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions and Matt Wall.

Narayan is a Broadway veteran most recently seen in Gettin' the Band Back Together and My Fair Lady. His credits also include Bombay Dreams, Miss Saigon, subUrbia, Getting Home, Sidd: A New Musical and F**king A.

Company, a musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple, is turned on its head in Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

Company features choreography by Liam Steel, set and costume design by Bunny Christie, musical supervision by Joel Fram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis.