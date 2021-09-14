Get a First Look at Miguel Cervantes, Jin Ha & the Cast Ushering Hamilton Back to Broadway

Go into the room where it happens thanks to these fresh production photos from Hamilton. As previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit returns to its Broadway home at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14. Leading the company is Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton with Jin Ha as Aaron Burr. The production also sees the return of Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Check out the new photos below!