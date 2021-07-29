Miguel Cervantes Returns to Hamilton on Broadway; Jin Ha Joins Cast as Aaron Burr

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes, who closed out the Chicago production and played the title role on Broadway prior to the shutdown will return to the Richard Rodgers Theatre this September. As previously reported, the Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical will now resume Broadway performances on September 14.

Jin Ha, who made his Broadway debut in M. Butterfly and was part of the original Chicago production of Hamilton, joins the cast as Aaron Burr. Daniel Breaker played role of Burr prior to the shutdown. As previously announced, Breaker can be seen on Girls5eva which will have a second season.

The production will also see the return of previous cast members Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreograpy by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a modern-day lens.

The musical took home 11 Tony Awards in 2016 as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show's creators also received a special Kennedy Center Honor. The Broadway blockbuster made its Disney+ debut on July 3, 2020, earning a Critics' Choice Award and NAACP Image Award as well as Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.