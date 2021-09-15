 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Go Inside the Return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton to Broadway

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 15, 2021
The stars of "Hamilton" on Broadway
(Photo provided by "Hamilton")

Hamilton is officially back at its Broadway home! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit returned to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14 and is led by Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton and Jin Ha as Aaron Burr. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Telling the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a modern-day lens, Hamilton took home 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and premiered on Disney+ in July 2020. To celebrate the musical's return, Miranda took to the stage to welcome audiences back to the theater. Check out the video and curtain call below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Hamilton

from $149.00

Star Files

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Beetlejuice to Have Broadway Comeback at the Marquis Theatre
  3. Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Confirms Cast for Return
Back to Top