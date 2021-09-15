Go Inside the Return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton to Broadway

Hamilton is officially back at its Broadway home! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit returned to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14 and is led by Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton and Jin Ha as Aaron Burr. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Telling the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a modern-day lens, Hamilton took home 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and premiered on Disney+ in July 2020. To celebrate the musical's return, Miranda took to the stage to welcome audiences back to the theater. Check out the video and curtain call below!