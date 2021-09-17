Yas, Queens! Watch the Stars of Broadway's Six Sing 'Ex-Wives'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got a royal visit on September 16 when the queens of Broadway’s Six performed “Ex-Wives." Six stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Broadway.com vlogger Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The sextet made audiences lose their heads as they belted out the opening number of the musical, which offers a pop concert spectacle about the wives of England’s King Henry VIII. Co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six returns to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 and officially opens on October 3.