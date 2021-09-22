Odds & Ends: Go Inside the Tina Rehearsal Room with Adrienne Warren & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Take a Look at Adrienne Warren & the Cast of Tina in Rehearsal

Tina's Broadway company is rollin'! As previously announced, the Tina Turner musical will resume performances on October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. A new video includes a welcome back to Broadway from the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself as well as exciting footage of Tony-nominated star Adrienne Warren and the rest of the cast in rehearsal. Check it out below!

Sleep No More to Resume Performances in February

Sleep No More will resume performances on February 14, 2022 at the McKittrick Hotel. This award-winning theatrical experience tells Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is completely unique. The story unfolds through a blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. Guests of Sleep No More and the hotel are required to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.

Colin Quinn (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Colin Quinn Announces Off-Broadway Residency & National Tour

Comedian Colin Quinn has announced that his new show Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope will run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre from November 2 through 20. Following the off-Broadway stint, the production is scheduled to hit the road, stopping at venues across the U.S. through February 2022. Quinn’s past shows include Red State Blue State, New York Story, Unconstitutional and Long Story Short. The Saturday Night Live veteran's Red State Blue State enjoyed an extended run at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre in 2019.

Li'l Abner Star Peter Palmer Dies at 90

Peter Palmer, who won the hearts of audiences in Li'l Abner both on stage and screen, has died at the age of 90. Palmer passed away on September 20, just one day after his 90th birthday, according to his son, who shared the news on Facebook. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1931, Palmer went on to perform on The Ed Sullivan Show after winning a singing contest in the U.S. Army. The appearance resulted in his Broadway debut in Li'l Abner, and he went on to star in Paramount's 1959 movie version. His additional screen credits included Custer, The Kallikaks, Edward Scissorhands and more. He returned to Broadway in the 1963 revival of Brigadoon as well as in the original production of Lorelei. Palmer was married twice and had six children. His wife of 45 years, performer Aniko Farrell, died in 2011.

Jenn Colella (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jenn Collela & More Featured on LGBTQ+ Lullaby Album

Broadway Records will release The Rainbow Lullaby, an LGBTQ+ lullaby album. Conceived by Ryan Bauer-Walsh, the recording includes songs by 15 LGBTQ+ writers, including Bauer-Walsh, Marc Shaiman and more. Over 30 LGBTQ+ artists have lent their voices to the recording, including Jenn Colella, Matt Doyle, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Jo Lampert, L. Morgan Lee, Michael Longoria, Kyle Dean Massey, Lauren Patten, Jelani Remy, Marissa Rosen and more. The album will be available beginning on October 28.