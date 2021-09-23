Odds & Ends: Watch Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Perform a Song from Her New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform "You're Not Here" from Ch. 1 vs. 1

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo released new music on September 17 via Verve. A Grammy winner for her performance on The Color Purple Broadway revival cast recording, this is her first solo album. Entitled Ch. 1 vs. 1, the record includes 12 tracks. Erivo performed "You're Not Here" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 23. Watch below!

Peter Hedges’ Broadwayr-Alum-Filled Drama to Open Austin Film Festival

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and playwright Peter Hedges’ drama The Same Storm will open the 2021 Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference, according to Variety. The pandemic-set movie stars a bevy of Broadway alums, including Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Elaine May, Ato Blankson-Wood and Alison Pill. The 28th annual event will run from October 21 through October 28. Head here for more info about the film festival.

Ramin Karimloo (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

London's Sunset Boulevard Concert Returns with Ramin Karimloo & More

Everything's as if they never said goodbye! Following one day of performances at the Alexandra Palace in June, a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton’s Sunset Boulevard will play London's Royal Albert Hall on December 3. The evening will reunite Mazz Murray as Norma Desmond, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Joe Gillis, Zizi Strallen as Betty Schaefer and Jeremy Secomb as Max von Mayerling. For more info, head here.

Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death Revival Dedicated to Melvin Van Peebles

Following the passing of influential filmmaker and Tony nominee Melvin Van Peebles on September 21, Deadline reports that the previously announced Broadway revival of his show Ain't Supposed to Die A Natural Death will be dedicated to its multi-talented creator. Tony winner Kenny Leon will helm the production. Filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, Melvin’s eldest son and longtime collaborator, will serve as the creative producer for the show, which will play at a Broadway theater to be announced in 2022. Set on the rough streets of 1970s Manhattan, Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death blends early hip-hop and spoken word, jazz and blues, humor and pain to offer a raucous celebration of America. After opening in October 1971, the production garnered seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Further details about the revival will be announced later.

Anika Noni Rose (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Vampire Drama, Starring Anika Noni Rose, Ordered to Series

Anika Noni Rose is coming to a small screen near you! According to Deadline, Showtime has ordered the pilot for the vampire drama Let the Right One In to series, and it stars the Tony winner alongside Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir. Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series centers on Mark and his daughter, whose lives were changed forever when she was turned into a vampire. As a result, she lives an isolated life while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Andrew Hinderaker wrote the pilot and will serve as the showrunner; Seith Mann, who directed the pilot, will helm additional episodes. The 10-episode series will go into production in New York City in early 2022.

Off-Broadway's Baby to Return with Julia Murney

Out of the Box Theatrics' unique off-Broadway staging of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire's 1984 musical Baby, starring Julia Murney, will return from November 5 through December 12. The cast will also include Jorge Donoso, Elizabeth Flemming, Johnny Link, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Robert H. Fowler, Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel and Danielle Summons. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, Baby features a score by Shire, lyrics by Maltby Jr. and a book by Sybillie Pearson and follows three couples on a university campus dealing with pregnancy and parenthood. The Broadway production, which was directed by Maltby Jr., garnered seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Murney will play expectant mother Arlene, a role played in the original production by Beth Fowler.

Broadway's Kathy Fitzgerald to Take the West Side Comedy Club Stage

Kathy Fitzgerald, who theater lovers know from shows like The Producers, 9 to 5, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked and more, will join America's Got Talent finalist Tom Cotter for a special live broadcast of Richie Byrne and Mark Riccadonna's comedy podcast Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling on September 29 at 7 PM ET. The evening will include stand-up and even some musical performances. Check out this page for more info on this comedy event with a bit of Broadway flair!