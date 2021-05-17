Ramin Karimloo Joins London's Sunset Boulevard Concert

Ramin Karimloo has joined the cast of the upcoming London concert production of Sunset Boulevard as Joe Gillis. He replaces the previously announced Kayi Ushe, who exited the event to star in the West End's The Lion King. Karimloo will appear alongside Mazz Murray as as Norma Desmond for the one-night only concert at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on June 13.

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma Desmond, an aging silent film star who recruits young writer Joe Gillis to help relaunch her career in the world of talking films. A reclusive shut-in, Desmond forms an unhealthy obsession with Gillis and soon demands he move into her lavish Hollywood mansion.

Karimloo is a Tony nominee for his leading turn as Jean Valjean in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. He also originated the role of Gleb in Broadway's Anastasia and the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. He was recently announced to star in the upcoming movie musical Tomorrow Morning.

Sunset Boulevard also features Zizi Strallen, Sharif Afifi, Christopher Howell and David Shawparker.

The concert is directed by Jordan Murphy with choreography by Joanna Goodwin. A 28-piece socially distanced orchestra will play the iconic David Cullen and Lloyd Webber score.

The concert will take place at 3PM and 7PM to a socially distanced audience of 300.