A Whole New World! See the Reopening Cast of Broadway's Aladdin in Agrabah

It's time to take a magic carpet ride because Disney's beloved Aladdin resumes Broadway performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28! Helping usher the fan-favorite musical back to the stage is newcomer Michael Maliakel, making his Broadway debut in the title role, along with Shoaba Narayan as Princess Jasmine, Michael James Scott as The Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Get a look beyond the palace walls with these shining, shimmering, splendid new production photos!