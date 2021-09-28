 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

A Whole New World! See the Reopening Cast of Broadway's Aladdin in Agrabah

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 28, 2021
Michael Maliakel and Shoba Narayan as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It's time to take a magic carpet ride because Disney's beloved Aladdin resumes Broadway performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28! Helping usher the fan-favorite musical back to the stage is newcomer Michael Maliakel, making his Broadway debut in the title role, along with Shoaba Narayan as Princess Jasmine, Michael James Scott as The Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Get a look beyond the palace walls with these shining, shimmering, splendid new production photos!

Michael James Scott and Michael Maliakel perform the iconic "Friend Like Me" number in Aladdin.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

Aladdin

from $57.50

Star Files

Michael Maliakel

Shoba Narayan

Michael James Scott

Articles Trending Now

  1. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Triumphs at the 74th Annual Tony Awards; See the Complete Winners List
  2. Tony Duets! Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform Beloved Numbers
  3. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
Back to Top