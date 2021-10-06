Lana Gordon Joins Hadestown on Broadway as Persephone Alternate

Lana Gordon has joined the cast of Hadestown on Broadway as the alternate Persephone, sharing the role with Tony-nominated original star Amber Gray. Gordon will play the role twice a week beginning the week of October 11, which will alow Gray to spend more time with her young family.

“We are thrilled that Lana is joining our Broadway cast as the Persephone alternate. She brings a wonderful mixture of wit, strength, and vulnerability to the role that will enchant audiences," lead producer Mara Isaacs said. "We are also pleased to be able to support Amber Gray as she balances her needs as a parent of two young children while simultaneously continuing to nourish her artistic self at Hadestown."

Gordon has previously appeared on Broadway in Chicago, The Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.

She joins a cast that includes Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Euriydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Tony nominee Tom Hewitt (original star Patrick Page returns to the show on November 9) as Hades with Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers are played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele.

Hadestown, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.