 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Freestyle Love Supreme Returns to Broadway With Rhyme and Reason

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 7, 2021
Chris Sullivan, Chris Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar and James Monroe Iglehart in "Freestyle Love Supreme"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mic drop! Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, begins its limited Broadway return on October 7 at the Booth Theatre. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the production, directed by Kail, is set to run through January 2, 2022.

The show's first Broadway mounting had an extended run at the Booth Theatre from September 13, 2019 to January 12, 2020, recouping its investment in just 14 weeks. Freestyle Love Supreme arrived on Broadway following a sold-out engagement at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater. The show features six performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers.

The cast features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Tarik Davis AKA “Tardis Hardaway,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur the Geniuses,” Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave” and Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch.”

In addition to the core FLS cast, there will be unannounced special guests that will include Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe IglehartDaveed Diggs, and more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. It has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and it was nominated for a Grammy Award.

View Comments

Related Shows

Freestyle Love Supreme

from $59.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway
  3. All Hail! See the Queens of Six Shine on Opening Night
Back to Top