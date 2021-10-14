Odds & Ends: How to Stream Saoirse Ronan & James McArdle in Macbeth & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Stream Macbeth, Starring James McArdle & Saoirse Ronan

Can't get to London to see Macbeth, starring James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan, at the Almeida Theatre? The production will be available to stream from October 27 through October 30. Olivier Award nominee McArdle takes on the title role with Academy Award nominee Ronan as Lady Macbeth. Directed by Yaël Farber, the cast of this production of the Shakespeare tragedy also includes Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara, and Richard Rankin, alongside child actors Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai. Get tickets to view it here.

Blindspotting Renewed for Season Two

Blindspotting, starring Hamilton original cast member Jasmine Cephas Jones, has been renewed for a second season on Starz, according to Deadline. The TV series is based on the movie written by Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. The half-hour show stars Jones as Ashley, a role she also played in the film, moving in with her partner Miles' mother and half-sister after he is incarcerated. Casal serves as showrunner in addition to playing the recurring role of Miles. Check out the trailer for season one below.

Lorraine Hansberry Biography Set for Release in 2022

A new biography of Lorraine Hansberry, who wrote A Raisin in the Sun, will be released on January 18, 2022. Charles J. Shields, who also wrote Mockingbird: A Portrait of Harper Lee, is the author of Lorraine Hansberry: The Life Behind A Raisin in the Sun, which includes previously unpublished interviews with Hansberry's close friends as well as privately held correspondence. A Raisin in the Sun, which bowed on Broadway in 1959 and earned Hansberry a Tony nomination, was last revived on Broadway in 2014 in a Tony-winning production, starring Denzel Washington, Sophie Okonedo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Anika Noni Rose.

Watch Reneé Rapp in Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mean Girls musical alum Reneé Rapp is ruling a new school. As previously announced, she will star in the new HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives Of College Girls. Written and produced by Mindy Kaling, the series follows the lives of four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.The trailer has arrived—watch below!

The Ride Holiday Edition to Celebrate 10 Years

Light the lights for the return of The Ride Holiday Edition! The unique show, which takes audiences on a journey through the streets of New York City, will mark its tenth anniversary on November 27. The Ride Holiday Edition will begin performances on November 12 and is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Learn how to join in on the holiday fun here.