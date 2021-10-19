 Skip to main content
It's Time to Dance! Get a First Look at Rehearsals of The Prom National Tour

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 19, 2021

It's time to dance because we're giving you a first look into the rehearsal room for the upcoming national touring production of The Prom. As previously announced, the musical comedy will run technical rehearsals at the Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky on October 30 before officially opening at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio on November 2. The tour stars Kaden Kearney as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins, Ashanti J’Aria as Mrs. Greene and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein. Check out the cast in action rehearsing the dance-heavy act one finale "Tonight Belongs to You" below!

